Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, David Helgason sold 55,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $7,955,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $7,601,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $8,484,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $12,188,768.22.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.27. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unity Software by 55.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,313 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 45.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

