United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $55.61 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Natural Foods stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

