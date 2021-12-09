United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

In related news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Natural Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.