United Maritime Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

United Maritime Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $706,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 21.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,971 shares of company stock worth $45,847,142. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

