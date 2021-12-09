United Maritime Capital LLC Invests $813,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 0.9% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total transaction of $625,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,069 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,886 shares of company stock worth $24,039,864 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,329. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.27 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

