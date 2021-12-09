United Maritime Capital LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Clorox by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.91. 5,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,427. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

