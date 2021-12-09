United Maritime Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Roku makes up about 6.3% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.47. The company had a trading volume of 200,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.94 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 130.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.64.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.