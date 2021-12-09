Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Downgraded by Nord/LB to “Hold”

Nord/LB downgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.14.

UNPRF stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

