ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Purchases £12,983.77 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 18,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £12,983.77 ($17,217.57).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 29,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £21,460 ($28,457.76).

On Thursday, September 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 24,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £17,760 ($23,551.25).

On Tuesday, September 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,001 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660.74 ($8,832.70).

On Friday, September 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 19,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,896.70).

On Monday, September 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £150 ($198.91).

On Thursday, September 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,597.80).

On Tuesday, September 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($15,316.27).

Shares of ULS opened at GBX 73.30 ($0.97) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.49. ULS Technology plc has a one year low of GBX 66.21 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of £47.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2.74.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

