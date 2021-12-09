UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PATH. Cleveland Research began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.