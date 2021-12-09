UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $50.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

UiPath stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. UiPath has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $1,351,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

