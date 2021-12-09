UGI (NYSE:UGI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corp.’s already-completed acquisitions including Pine Run Midstream and Mountaineer Gas Company will help it expand operations. Also, its arm signed a joint venture contract with SHV Energy to boost its production capacity. The company disposed its ownership stake in the Conemaugh station to cut emissions. Moreover, consistent customer wins will spur demand for its services. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debts, and has been paying out regular dividends and raising the same to add shareholder value for 34 straight years. In the past year, the stock has outperformed the industry. However, seasonality of its business may dent its demand and profitability. It is also exposed to several regulatory and environmental issues in domestic and international activities. Any delay in completing capital projects is an added woe.”

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.85 on Monday. UGI has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock worth $5,856,990. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of UGI by 21.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 161,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UGI by 26.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 1,706.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in UGI by 105.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

