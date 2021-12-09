Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Issues Earnings Results

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Udemy has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $32.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

