U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ GROW opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

