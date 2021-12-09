Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

NYSE:JPM opened at $160.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47. The company has a market cap of $474.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

