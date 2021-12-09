Tuttle Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,140 Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HYZN opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

