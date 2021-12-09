Tuttle Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,227 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canoo were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 138.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canoo by 53.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 705,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Canoo by 1,849.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

GOEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Canoo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.04.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.