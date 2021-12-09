TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 4.6%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 1,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,680,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,181.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

