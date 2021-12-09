Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TKC shares. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, VTB Capital lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 483,537 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 19.70%.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
