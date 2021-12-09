Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Position Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tucows were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tucows by 61.7% during the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 975,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,355,000 after purchasing an additional 372,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tucows by 203.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 90,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tucows by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 43.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $774,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $324,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $94.20.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

