Trust Wallet Token (TWT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.45 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $271.12 million and approximately $18.45 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

