Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 215 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

