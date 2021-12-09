Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,432 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $123,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,409.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 32.3% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $276.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.54 and its 200-day moving average is $297.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

