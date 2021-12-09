Trust Co. of Vermont Has $880,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $240.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $243.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.