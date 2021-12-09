Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.12 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in General Mills by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.