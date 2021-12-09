Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 9,314 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 317.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $318.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $795.65 billion, a PE ratio of 98.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

