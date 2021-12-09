Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 2,278 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

STZ stock opened at $234.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $204.46 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.