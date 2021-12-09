Truist Securities Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $366.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $337.00 to $366.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.61.

NYSE ESS opened at $348.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $226.79 and a 1-year high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,048 shares of company stock valued at $23,350,317 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

