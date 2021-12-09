Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gitlab in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.65).

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $77.55 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

