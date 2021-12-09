Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.92) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.02). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $67.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

