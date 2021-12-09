TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading Down 2.6%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 53,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 190,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

About TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.