TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 194,191 shares.The stock last traded at $30.10 and had previously closed at $29.68.

TSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $992.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

