TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPVG shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $535.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

