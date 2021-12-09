Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.76

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.76 and traded as high as C$2.98. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 1,051,181 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

The company has a market cap of C$719.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

