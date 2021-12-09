Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.85

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 48360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

