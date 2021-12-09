Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.85

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 48360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3%.
About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
