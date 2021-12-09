Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

DE stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.54. 9,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,020. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

