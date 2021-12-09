Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $918.04. 679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,606. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $910.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $897.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

