Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $151.68. 6,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,919. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day moving average of $161.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

