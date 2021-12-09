Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 125,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after buying an additional 104,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,297. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $663.68. 3,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,804. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $607.60 and a 200-day moving average of $597.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

