Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $152.00. 1,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,908. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

