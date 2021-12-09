Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,654 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.41. 30,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,637,397. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

