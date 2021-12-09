Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 409,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,781,914. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

