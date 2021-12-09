Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNLIF shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday.

Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. Trainline has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

