Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Cut to GBX 325

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 358 ($4.75) to GBX 325 ($4.31) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.30) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.83) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 412 ($5.46) to GBX 351 ($4.65) in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 397.67 ($5.27).

Trainline stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 281 ($3.73). 333,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253.40 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 318.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 323.72.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (LON:TRN)

