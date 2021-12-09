Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Cut to GBX 325

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 358 ($4.75) to GBX 325 ($4.31) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.30) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.83) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 412 ($5.46) to GBX 351 ($4.65) in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 397.67 ($5.27).

Trainline stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 281 ($3.73). 333,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253.40 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 318.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 323.72.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

