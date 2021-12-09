Traders Purchase High Volume of Cerner Call Options (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,471 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 485% compared to the typical volume of 1,278 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,889 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cerner by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

