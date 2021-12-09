Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,950 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,079% compared to the average volume of 1,353 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTAI. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.35%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

