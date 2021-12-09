Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.87

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 3127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

Several research firms recently commented on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.