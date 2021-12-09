Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of STAG opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $45.20.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

