Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $99,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

