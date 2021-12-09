Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 36,648 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.95. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.64. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.